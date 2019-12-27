Woman accused of trying to hit woman with glass in Dundee pub before punching her

A 41-year-old woman has been accused of an attack in a Dundee pub.

Vickie Shepherd is alleged to have attacked another woman at Whites Bar on Provost Road on January 4.

She is accused of repeatedly attempting to strike Caroline Stewart with a drinking glass before throwing liquid on her.

Shepherd, of Gourdie Terrace, allegedly punched Ms Stewart repeatedly on the head and body.

She then allegedly seized Ms Stewart’s hair and pushed her against a table before pushing her to the floor.

A trial was fixed for April by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.