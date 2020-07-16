Woman alleged to have made threats to kill at a Dundee multi

A woman allegedly shouted threats to kill while in possession of a knife in a city multi.

Paula Bowman is also alleged to have repeatedly tried to swallow tablets while police tried to arrest her on Hilltown Terrace on Tuesday.

Bowman made no plea when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

The Crown alleges Bowman possessed the knife before trying to swallow tablets suspected to be drugs.

She allegedly spat the tablets on the floor and tried to crush them with her feet in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Bowman, of Dallfield Court, allegedly conducted herself in a disorderly manner by shouting threats to kill while at the bottom of two multi blocks while in possession of a knife.

The 44-year-old is also alleged to have tried to pull away from police before flailing her arms.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination and released Bowman on bail.