Woman alleged to have attacked three kids at multiple Dundee addresses

A woman is to stand trial accused of attacking three children and presenting a knife to a man’s throat.

Carrie Ann Diamond, 36, denies carrying out multiple attacks at addresses in Dundee between August 2017 and May last year.

She denies assaulting one child by punching them on the face and kicking them.

Diamond, of Charleston, allegedly pulled another child’s hair before slapping a third child on the face and striking them with a shoe. It is further alleged she presented a knife to a man’s throat and threatened to kill him.

Diamond pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for September 26 with a pre-trial hearing on September 5.