Woman airlifted to hospital after medical incident in St Andrews

Emergency Services were called to reports of a medical incident in St Andrews on Monday afternoon.

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat, along with Coastguard teams from Leven and St Andrews attended the incident at St Andrews beach.

It is understood a female was attended to by paramedics before being airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard helicopter.

The lifeboats were called out shortly before 2:30pm.

It is understood Police Scotland received the initial call before contacting the Scottish Ambulance Service who then called the Coastguard.