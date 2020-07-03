Woman airlifted to hospital after Arbroath cliff fall

A woman was airlifted to hospital last night after falling at the cliffs at Arbroath.

The dramatic rescue happened at 8.30pm when the woman slipped while walking on the coastal path at the cliffs.

It is understand that emergency services were alerted by the woman’s walking companion and a full scale emergency rescue was put in place with HM Coastguard teams, including the rescue helicopter from Inverness.

The helicopter crew were eventually able to get the woman safely on board and she was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital.

It is understood that she sustained a leg injury but the full extent of her injuries are unknown.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were alerted at 8.20pm by Scottish Ambulance that a woman had fallen from the coastal path at the cliffs at Arbroath.

“It seems that someone with the woman contacted the ambulance service.

“They then requested our help to carry out the rescue.

“The coastguard helicopter from Inverness attended along with two coastguard teams from Arbroath and Montrose.

“Arbroath lifeboat was launched and they remained on standby throughout the rescue operation.

“Scottish ambulance were also in attendance.

“The woman sustained a leg injury during the fall. The rescue was complete by 10pm.”

An eyewitness said: “I was walking in the area with friends when we heard shouts for help.

“Several people ran across and a woman had fallen from the path at the cliffs.

“She looked to be in a lot of pain and quite distressed. Someone called 999 and we watched as the rescue unfolded.

“The helicopter had to hover pretty low to allow the team to lift the woman from where she had landed.

“The lifeboat was also at the scene along with onshore coastguard teams.

“The whole thing was really scary and dramatic. I hope the woman is going to be alright.

“After they got her on board the helicopter flew off, I assumed to take her to hospital.”