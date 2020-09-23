Woman admonished over drunken calls to police

A drunk woman who made a string of nuisance calls to the police has been admonished.

Aileen Ring repeatedly dialled 999 to complain her brother was in possession of her house keys.

She admitted causing officers “needless anxiety” by making inappropriate calls to the force on the morning of January 10.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Ring believed police were not taking her complaint seriously.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “The accused stated that she would go haywire.

“She stated she was going to cause holy hell as the police were not helping her to get her keys back.

“At around 11am, she again called saying she was going to cause havoc.

“She was advised to stop calling 999 as it was not an emergency and someone would contact her.”

However, the 53-year-old continued to phone police and said in one call she “hadn’t touched the vino”.

Ring’s calls became increasingly abusive and she said she wanted to jump off a bridge and kill herself.

Officers attended her home on Arbroath Road and she admitted being under the influence of alcohol.

She said “I’m sorry” in response to being cautioned and charged.

Sheriff Tom Hughes admonished Ring after she had been of good behaviour following a previous deferred sentence.