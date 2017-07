Suzanne McCusker, 26, of Balbeggie Street, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McCusker admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing, conducting herself in a disorderly manner, striking a door and directing racial abuse to Hanza Sarfraz at Ballindean Road on May 26.

She also admitted stealing alcohol from Lifestyle Store, Ballindean Road, on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until August 9.