Ciara Cattigan, of Happyhillock Road, is awaiting sentence for shoplifting.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer, Gallagher Retail Park, on March 20.

Cattigan also admitted stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer on Brook Street on the same date.

She further admitted stealing pet supplies from Pets at Home on Longtown Road on April 13.

Sentence was deferred until May 8 for reports.