Donna Jackson, 36, of Mull Terrace, has admitted she punched Tracey Rae on the face in Mull Terrace on July 3.

Sentence was deferred until May 4 for a personal appearance.

Elsewhere, James Ireland, 35, of Finella Gardens, was fined £200 and given four penalty points.

He admitted driving at 61mph on Kingsway at Caird Park, exceeding the limit of 40mph.