Woman admits obtaining drugs from Dundee health centre through fraud

A woman has admitted duping a medical centre into giving her tramadol.

Marie Gibson pleaded guilty to undertaking a fraudulent scheme to obtain prescription medication from Broughty Ferry Health Centre on Brown Street between August 1 and October 3 last year.

Gibson repeatedly contacted a member of staff and pretended that she was Karen Horsley, the wife of Christopher Horsley.

She contacted the surgery saying that she wished a repeat prescription and thereby obtained a quantity of tramadol by fraud.

The 32-year-old, of Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, did not appear in court to answer the charge but tendered a guilty plea by letter.

As a result, Gibson’s case was continued for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until November 1.