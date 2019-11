A woman is awaiting sentence after she admitted falsely claiming almost £9,000 in benefits.

Maureen Smith, of Balgowan Avenue, made bogus claims amounting to £8,992.63 between September 2014 and January last year.

Smith, 44, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with her partner who was in employment.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.