Woman admits drugging a child over a six-year period at address in Dundee

A woman has admitted drugging a child over a six-year period.

Shelly Forrester, 34, administered melatonin tablets to the child at an address in Dundee between January 2013 and October last year.

Jonathan Williams, 32, was also accused of committing the offence but prosecutors accepted his pleas of not guilty.

Dundee resident Forrester pleaded guilty culpably and recklessly administered the prescription drug to the child. She also admitted causing other people to administer the drug.

Sentence has now been deferred ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

Forrester admitted knowing that the drug was not prescribed and did not seek medical advice as well as showing “complete disregard” to the risk or side-effects and placed the child’s health in serious danger.

Melatonin is a hormone made naturally by the body. It is produced by the pineal gland in the brain and is also found in other areas such as the eyes, bone marrow and gut.

It is often called the “sleep hormone” since high levels can help people to fall asleep.

As a supplement, it can be used by people who are suffering from jet lag or work shifts.

Forrester did not appear in court but had a plea of guilty tendered on her behalf by defence solicitor Doug McConnell.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Forrester until November for reports to be prepared.