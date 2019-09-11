Woman admits getting behind the wheel in Dundee almost six times the drink-drive limit

A woman has admitted being almost six times over the drink-drive limit.

Kim Stonebridge, of Forth Crescent, was caught driving on multiple roads in Dundee on September 4.

She admitted having 121 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after driving on Brown Constable Street, Lyon Street, Dens Road, Dura Street and Buchanan Street.

Appearing from custody before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence.

The sheriff deferred sentence on Stonebridge until October 2 for social work reports.