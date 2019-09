Sentence has been deferred on a woman who admitted assaulting a pharmacy worker.

Kelly Weston, 42, of Balmoral Terrace, admitted attacking Avril Morton at Rowlands Pharmacy on Ballindean Road on September 4 last year, throwing a mobile phone at her and punching her body.

A not guilty plea to a charge of abusive behaviour was accepted.

Sentence was deferred until September 26 for reports. Weston was ordained to appear.