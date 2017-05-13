A woman has been accused of stealing £85,000, cigarettes and lottery tickets from a newsagents.

Claire Scott, of Brechin, will stand trial on May 30 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It has been alleged that between January 1 2013 and November 1 2013 at WM Hendry, Swan Street, in Brechin she stole £85,000 in cash.

The 45-year-old — whose court address is listed as of Bearehill Brae, Brechin — has also been accused of stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

She also allegedly stole a quantity of lottery tickets from the same Angus shop on the same dates.

The Angus woman has denied the thefts.

A further first diet will take place on May 16 at the Dundee court before Scott’s trial scheduled to take place the end of the month.

The newsagents named in the charge, WM Hendry, was approached by the Tele for comment.

However, a spokesman at the Angus shop declined to comment about the alleged incident four years ago.

The spokesman said the Swan Street store is now under new management and it would be inappropriate.

The spokesman for the store explained: “I am aware of the alleged offence happening but we are now under new ownership.”

The shop owner who worked at the store at the time of the alleged offence could not be reached for comment.

Police Scotland in Tayside has been approached for comment about the alleged thefts by the Tele. However, the police had not responded at the time of going to press.

Sentencing options for indictment cases include a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

This also include unlimited financial penalties.

All community-based sentences are also open to the court.