Cheryl Tosh, of Kinghorne Court, is accused of assaulting police officers.

It is alleged that on Ann Street on October 27, she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and threatening to assault a police officer.

On the same date at police headquarters, Tosh allegedly kicked PC Tony Weed repeatedly on the body.

The 33-year-old is also accused of trying to bite PC Ashley Lee.

Tosh had her case continued without plea by Sheriff Derek Reekie until June 28.