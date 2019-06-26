Woman accused of threatening to set Dundee hospital on fire and attacking two people

A 30-year-old woman is accused of assaulting two people at the Carseview Centre.

Sandie Thompson allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the building on Tom McDonald Avenue on May 20 last year by acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, threatening to set the centre on fire, throwing a lighter and struggling with staff.

Thompson, of Ethel Moorhead Place, Perth, is also accused of repeatedly kicking Denise Smith on the body and attempting to punch Craig Borsch on the head.

The offences were allegedly committed while Thompson was on bail. Thompson pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 8 with an intermediate diet on September 17.