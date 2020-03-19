Thursday, March 19th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Woman accused of threatening Dundee bank staff and assaulting police

by Ciaran Shanks
March 19, 2020, 10:01 am
© DC ThomsonPolice headquarters in West Bell Street.
Police headquarters in West Bell Street.
Send us a story

A West End woman allegedly threatened bank staff before attacking police officers.

Gillian Finnigan is accused of shouting, swearing and threatening staff at RBS, High Street, with violence on October 22.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

On November 28, Finnigan allegedly seized hold of PC Louise Robertson’s arm before pressing her nails on to PC Robertson’s skin at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

© DC Thomson
Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 36-year-old allegedly tried to headbutt PC Robertson before shouting, swearing and making violent threats.

Finnigan’s case was continued without plea until later next month.

>>Read more court news by clicking here

Breaking