Woman accused of threatening Dundee bank staff and assaulting police

A West End woman allegedly threatened bank staff before attacking police officers.

Gillian Finnigan is accused of shouting, swearing and threatening staff at RBS, High Street, with violence on October 22.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

On November 28, Finnigan allegedly seized hold of PC Louise Robertson’s arm before pressing her nails on to PC Robertson’s skin at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

© DC Thomson

The 36-year-old allegedly tried to headbutt PC Robertson before shouting, swearing and making violent threats.

Finnigan’s case was continued without plea until later next month.