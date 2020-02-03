Woman accused of stuffing toilet paper into partner’s mouth to stand trial

A woman accused of attacking her partner in a bath and stuffing toilet paper into his mouth will stand trial later this month.

Tia McMillan, of Dunholm Road, is accused of repeatedly punching and seizing the man at an address on the same street on November 22 2018.

The 39-year-old allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into a bath before turning on the shower, soaking him in the process, and placing a wet towel over his face.

McMillan then allegedly shoved toilet paper into the man’s mouth when he attempted to cry out for help.

McMillan, who maintained her pleas of not guilty before Sheriff George Way, had her case continued to trial.