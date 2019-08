Valerie Birse, of Dunholm Road, is charged with struggling with police officers and assaulting a woman.

It is alleged she shouted, swore, struggled with officers and struck the windows of a police vehicle on the street where she lives on December 27.

On the same day, Birse allegedly assaulted Kirsty Hawkes by seizing her body and repeatedly scratching her on her body.

The 56-year-old had her case continued without plea until August 23.