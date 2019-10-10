Woman accused of stealing pyjamas from Dundee shop and possessing heroin

Mhairi Taylor, of Moncur Crescent, is accused of stealing a pair of pyjamas from a supermarket.

Prosecutors allege that the 37-year-old stole from Home Bargains in the Wellgate centre on May 28. Taylor allegedly committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

It is also alleged that Taylor was found in possession of Class A drug heroin at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Following a motion by solicitor Mike Short, her case was continued without plea until November 1.