Helen Rankine, of Adamson Court, is accused of stealing products from an Ann Summers store.

She allegedly made off with accessories, clothing and a fragrance set from the Reform Street shop on April 9.

The 47-year-old is also accused of stealing perfume from Zara, High Street, on the same date.

Both offences were allegedly committed while Rankine was on bail.

Her case was continued without plea until September 20.