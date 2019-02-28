Sunday, March 3rd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Woman accused of stealing bank card from Dundee multi and using it to commit thefts

by Ciaran Shanks
February 28, 2019, 6:05 am
The card was allegedly stolen from Dundee's Hilltown Court
The card was allegedly stolen from Dundee's Hilltown Court
Send us a story

Gillian Taylor, 39, of Baluniefield Road, is accused of a series of thefts using a stolen bank card.

She allegedly stole the card from Hilltown Court on April 18 last year before using it to steal cash from an ATM in the Murraygate and Hayat Super Saver on Happyhillock Road.

Taylor denies making similar thefts from ATMs at CJ Lang on Ballindean Road and News Gate Ltd, Hilltown, on April 23 and April 27 respectively.

She is also accused of stealing pet products from Home Bargains on December 29 and from Pets at Home on Saturday.

Rather than bailing her, Sheriff Alastair Brown ordained Taylor to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a future date due to his dissatisfaction with the wording of the charges, referring to there not being a valuation placed on the alleged stolen items.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel