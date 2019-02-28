Woman accused of stealing bank card from Dundee multi and using it to commit thefts

Gillian Taylor, 39, of Baluniefield Road, is accused of a series of thefts using a stolen bank card.

She allegedly stole the card from Hilltown Court on April 18 last year before using it to steal cash from an ATM in the Murraygate and Hayat Super Saver on Happyhillock Road.

Taylor denies making similar thefts from ATMs at CJ Lang on Ballindean Road and News Gate Ltd, Hilltown, on April 23 and April 27 respectively.

She is also accused of stealing pet products from Home Bargains on December 29 and from Pets at Home on Saturday.

Rather than bailing her, Sheriff Alastair Brown ordained Taylor to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a future date due to his dissatisfaction with the wording of the charges, referring to there not being a valuation placed on the alleged stolen items.