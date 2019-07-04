Woman accused of stabbing and robbing Dundee pensioner for £23

A woman has been remanded in custody accused of stabbing and robbing a 77-year-old man.

Amelia McCracken, of Yarrow Terrace, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with assaulting and robbing Arnold Maclean on the street where she lives on Friday.

It is alleged that McCracken made a threat to kill Mr Maclean before demanding money from him.

The 34-year-old allegedly repeatedly struck him with a knife on the body to his severe injury and to the danger of his life as well as robbing him of £23.

McCracken made no plea or declaration and her case was continued for further examination. She was remanded.