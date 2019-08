A Dundee woman is to stand trial accused of committing six assaults in one night.

Alex Purvey, 26, of Longtown Road, is accused of assaulting Megan Kally and Shanon Currie at Club Tropicana.

She is also alleged to have then assaulted Ms Kally again in Argyllgait, spitting on her, and to have assaulted and spat on Anita Conway, Amy Ferrier and Shannon McLaughlin, all on July 29.

She will stand trial on November 28, with a pre-trial hearing on November 7. She was bailed meantime.