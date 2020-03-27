Woman accused of sexually assaulting and attacking two women at Dundee hospital

A woman has appeared in court charged with carrying out sexual assaults and physical attacks on two women at a private hospital in Dundee.

Helen Wilson, whose address was given as Monroe House on Americanmuir Road, is alleged to have attacked the women on October 10 last year at Wallace Hospital.

She is alleged to have attacked the first woman by repeatedly handling her breasts and buttocks.

Wilson is then said to have assaulted the woman by attempting to kick her, repeatedly seizing hold of her and repeatedly pinching and punching her.

The 33-year-old has also been accused of attacking a second woman, repeatedly handling her breasts, buttocks and private parts.

She then allegedly assaulted the woman by repeatedly attempting to kick and bite her, kicking her on the body, pinching and punching on the body, repeatedly seizing and compressing her neck and spitting on her face.

Wilson is yet to enter a plea to any of the charges. Her case has been continued without plea for further examination.