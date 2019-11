Jade Laing, of Mary Slessor Square, is accused of attacking a woman in a pharmacy.

She denies assaulting Maria Blair by seizing her throat and pushing her against the wall on June 20 at Richardson’s chemist on Blackness Road.

The 37-year-old is also alleged to have made threats before striking the woman on the head.

Laing had her case continued without plea until December.