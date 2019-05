A trial has been fixed for a woman accused of scratching a police officer.

Suzanne McCusker is alleged to have assaulted PC Derek McKay by scratching him on the body at Balunie Place on August 3 last year.

The 28-year-old, of Fintry Road, is also accused of shouting and swearing at the same address and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, at police headquarters on West Bell Street the following day.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for August 1 with an intermediate diet on July 4.