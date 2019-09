Donna Lawson, of Balunie Drive, will stand trial accused of attacking her ex-partner.

It is alleged that she assaulted that man at an address on the same street on August 4.

Lawson allegedly scratched him on the face and repeatedly punched him on the head.

© DC Thomson

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared in court.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for November 22 with an intermediate diet on November 5.