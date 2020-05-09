Woman accused of robbing 93-year-old man in Dundee sheltered housing complex

A woman has been remanded in custody over claims that she robbed a 93-year-old man in his home and threatened to kill him.

Tandy Swinton is accused of carrying out the attack at a sheltered housing complex in Dryburgh on April 29.

The 38-year-old was ordered to stand trial after appearing in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that Swinton committed the offences while subject to an anti-social behaviour order (Asbo) preventing her from entering sheltered housing complexes.

Swinton is firstly accused of stealing from an address in Lochee on March 18. It is alleged that she stole £140 from a property on Burnside Gardens.

On April 29, Swinton allegedly assaulted the 93-year-old man at an address on Dryburgh Gardens.

She is accused of entering the man’s home uninvited before pushing him on the body and telling him that she had a knife.

Swinton, of Elders Court, is alleged to have threatened to kill the man and repeatedly demanded money from him before robbing him of £80.

A third charge alleges that on the ninth floor of a block on Dryburgh Gardens, Swinton conducted herself in a disorderly manner by repeatedly ringing a door bell and shouting through a letterbox of an elderly woman’s flat.

She allegedly caused this woman and other elderly residents fear and alarm as a result.

The offences were allegedly committed while Swinton was subject to an Asbo and a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

No plea was made on Swinton’s behalf by defence solicitor Doug McConnell when she appeared via video link.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fully committed Swinton for trial and she was remanded in custody until a later date.