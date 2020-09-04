Woman accused of assault and robbery and possessing cocaine, Dundee Sheriff Court hears

A woman has appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of assaulting and robbing another woman.

Victoria Mitchell, 37, of the Salvation Army Hostel on Ward Road, is accused of, at Kinghorne Road on May 23, while acting with two others, assaulting Karen Smith, seizing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body, rendering her unconscious, as well as robbing her of a mobile phone and £95.

Mitchell is also accused of possessing cocaine at police HQ on Bell Street on the same date.

She made no plea and was released on bail by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, while the case was continued.