Woman accused of punching, kicking and kneeing child on Dundee street

A woman is to stand trial accused of attacking another woman and a child.

Mary Cameron allegedly seized the woman’s hair and repeatedly punched her on the head on Uist Terrace, the street where she lives, on November 15 last year.

Cameron also denies seizing the child’s hair before repeatedly punching the youngster, striking the child on the body with her knee and kicking the child on the body.

The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 15, with an intermediate diet on September 26.