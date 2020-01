Mhairi Laing, of Tailabout Crescent in Cupar, denies dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 11.

Laing, 32, is alleged to have driven on the wrong side of the A913 in a bid to overtake a tractor when unsafe to do so, causing another vehicle to take evasive action.

She will appear in court on trial on April 29, with a pre-trial hearing on April 9.