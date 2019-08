Ashley McKay, of Watson Street, is accused of drug dealing and struggling with police.

The 38-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drug heroin at Alloway Place on December 9 last year.

A second charge alleges that McKay lashed out at two police officers during the same incident.

McKay, who appeared from custody, had her first diet continued until next week by Sheriff Tom Hughes following a motion by solicitor Anika Jethwa.