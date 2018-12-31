Woman accused of mounting kerb, hitting car and forcing pedestrian to jump to safety

A woman is accused of mounting a kerb in her car, causing a pedestrian to leap out the way to avoid injury.

Demi Lee Marr, 25, of Wetherby Place, is alleged to have driven without due care and attention when she mounted the kerb and collided with a parked vehicle on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Passing pedestrian Holly McPhail was allegedly forced to take evasive action to avoid injury during the incident on July 29.

Marr is also accused of failing to stop and leave her name and address with the owner of the vehicle she allegedly hit, and of failing to report the accident to police.

She made no plea and the case was continued until January 15.