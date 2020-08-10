Woman accused of dealing drugs after being caught driving without insurance

A woman has been accused of dealing drugs after being caught driving without insurance.

Grace Smith, of Craigowan Road, along with Luke Moncrieff, of Earn Crescent, are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin on Linfield Street on August 5.

It is alleged the discovery was made after police stopped Smith while she was driving.

Smith also faces a separate charge of spitting on a woman at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Neither made any plea when they appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege that both were concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs. Moncrieff allegedly committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

Smith is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by pretending to police that her name was Cheryl Parkin.

On August 6, Smith allegedly tried to ingest a large quantity of white tablets in order to evade detection.

This was before she was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of heroin.

At police headquarters, Smith allegedly assaulted Morag Hamilton by deliberately spitting at her which struck her on the body.

Court papers also allege that Smith failed to comply with a preliminary drugs test. She is additionally accused of driving without a policy or insurance or without displaying L plates on August 5.

Smith, 35, and Moncrieff, 30, made no plea during the brief hearing in private before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

The case was continued for further examination and Smith was released on bail while Moncrieff was remanded in custody.