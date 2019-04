Lorna Scahill, of Station Road, Longforgan, is to stand trial accused of claiming more than £32,000 of benefits that she wasn’t entitled to.

Scahill denies that between December 28 2011 and October 3 2017, she failed to declare to the Department for Work and Pensions that she was receiving an occupational pension, allegedly obtaining £32,339.90 of employment and support allowance.

Scahill, 62, had a trial fixed for May 9.