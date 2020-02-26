Woman accused of brandishing two knives on Dundee street has case continued

A woman allegedly brandished knives during an incident in Charleston.

Donna Ritchie, 37, was allegedly found in possession of two blades on Craigmount Road on April 20 last year.

She is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, brandishing knives and challenging people to fight.

Ritchie, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, did not appear in court to answer the charges against her.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued her case without plea until March.