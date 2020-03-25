Woman accused of biting woman in Dundee shop and threatening her at a primary school

A 27-year-old woman has been accused of biting another woman in a supermarket before threatening her outside a primary school.

Shelby Mitchell is accused of punching the woman on the head, seizing her hair and biting her on the body on January 28 2019 at the Tesco store on South Road.

On March 1 last year at a primary school in Dundee, Mitchell allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards the same woman.

Mitchell, of Earn Crescent, had her case continued without plea until April.