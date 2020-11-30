Woman accused of biting partner and striking him with bottle before exposing herself to police

A woman accused of biting her partner and striking him with a glass bottle before exposing herself to police officers will stand trial next month.

Asha Charnock is accused of committing the offences on Lauderdale Avenue on July 14.

It is alleged she scratched the man on the face before biting him on the body, as well as seizing him by the neck and striking him on the head with a glass bottle.

Charnock allegedly culpably and recklessly threw a stone which damaged a window and put the man in danger.

Further charges allege she shouted and swore towards police officers before exposing her genital area to them.

At police headquarters on West Bell Street, Charnock was allegedly found in possession of Class B drug cannabis.

The 37-year-old had a trial fixed for December by Sheriff John Rafferty at Dundee Sheriff Court.