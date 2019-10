Tracey Ann Bruce, of Balunie Terrace, is accused of being found unfit to drive in a city park.

It is alleged that she was found in a car at Clatto Park on April 6.

Prosecutors allege that Bruce was unfit to drive the vehicle through drink or drugs.

The 50-year-old did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

After a motion by the Crown, her case was continued without plea until November 1.