A woman has denied assaulting another woman at a city school.

Michaela Hunter, 23, of Forth Crescent, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Shelby Mitchell and seizing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The incident is alleged to have happened at St Ninian’s Primary on August 27 last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond set a trial date for later this year.