Jade Laing, of Mary Slessor Square, is accused of attacking a woman in a pharmacy.

She denies assaulting Maria Blair by seizing her throat and pushing her against the wall at Richardson’s chemist on Blackness Road on June 20.

The 37-year-old is also alleged to have made threats before striking the woman on the head.

Laing did not appear in the dock but had a plea of not guilty tendered on her behalf by solicitor Anne Duffy. A trial was fixed for March.