Woman accused of attacking 83-year-old man with dog lead

A woman allegedly jumped on top of an 83-year-old man and beat him with a dog lead.

Natalie Cunningham, of Cotton Road, is accused of attacking the pensioner on a cycle path near Dundee Sailing Club, Ogilvy Road, Broughty Ferry, on September 15 2018.

It is alleged that Cunningham pushed the man to the ground before pinning him to the ground, jumping on top of him and repeatedly striking him on the body with a dog lead.

The 38-year-old also faces a charge of shouting and swearing.

Cunningham pleaded not guilty and claims she acted in self-defence.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for July.

An intermediate diet was scheduled for June.