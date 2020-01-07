Woman accused of assaulting children over the course of nine months at Dundee address

A woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting children over the course of almost nine months.

Catherine McLaren, 29, denies assaulting a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl on several occasions between January 1 and September 21 last year.

Prosecutors allege she struck the boy on the arms, legs and head, and the girl on the head.

She is alleged to have further assaulted the boy, seizing him by the chest and pushing him against the wall on September 21 at an address in Dundee.

The children cannot be identified due to their age.

McLaren, of Pleasance Court, denied the offences during a short hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court. Her trial was adjourned until March 16 she was bailed.