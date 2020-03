A woman is to stand trial over allegations that she assaulted a child inside a city school.

Katrina Roper, of Fintry Crescent, is accused of attacking the child with a clipboard at the school on December 16 last year.

Roper is charged with striking the child on the body during the alleged incident.

The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to the single charge on summary complaint.

A trial was fixed for August by Sheriff George Way.