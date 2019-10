A woman has been accused of allowing her two pitbulls to attack another woman.

Jodie Thomson, of St Clement Place, allegedly allowed the dogs to be dangerously out of control at her home address on June 26.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is alleged both of the dogs ran towards Jane Waters and knocked her to the ground. One of the dogs allegedly repeatedly bit Ms Waters on the body.

Thomson, 40, had her case continued without plea until November 1.