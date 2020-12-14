Woman accused of abusive conduct to partner over nine-month period

A woman has been accused of controlling her partner as well as repeatedly biting and punching him over a nine-month period.

Kirstie Heeney is also alleged to have struck the man with keys and a baby gate between March and December this year.

Heeney made no plea in connection with the allegations when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege Heeney engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards the man at addresses on Balunie Drive, Catterline Crescent and Court Street North.

Between March 1-June 24, the 26-year-old allegedly threatened the man with violence, pinned him to a bed after pushing him, diverted his income into her bank account, controlled his finances and social life and struck him with a baby gate.

Heeney is accused of repeatedly punching him on the head, biting him on the body and striking him with a piece of wood on June 24.

It is alleged that on an occasion between September 1-20, Heeney repeatedly punched the man to the back of the head and bit him on the body.

Further charges allege the Court Street North woman prevented the man from leaving, struck him on the face with keys, punched him and knocked to the ground before punching him to the face between October 1-31.

Between November 3-December 7, Heeney allegedly threw a drinking glass, struck the man on the face with keys, seized him from behind, bit him on the body and called him threatening violence.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case on petition for further examination and released Heeney on bail.