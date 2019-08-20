Woman accused of abusive behaviour and attacking two women at Dundee pub

A trial date has been fixed for a woman accused of abusive behaviour in a pub and attacking two women.

Chloe Burry denies shouting and making violent threats at McDaniels on Whitehall Crescent on May 7 last year.

Burry allegedly threw a drink at Lauren Wallace’s head before pushing her to the ground and seizing her hair to her injury, on the same street.

A third charge alleges that she assaulted Jacqueline Leaburn by kicking her on the head.

The 21-year-old, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for November 22, with an intermediate diet on November 5.