An elderly Tayside woman was conned out of a three-figure sum of cash by a bogus workman.

The fraudster turned up at the home of the 91-year-old, on Crieff Road in Perth, offering to carry out work on her garden.

The woman handed over the cash to the conman who said he would return later to carry out the work, but failed to do so. He is described as being 5ft 9in tall with short dark hair and average build.

Just days after this theft, the same woman was contacted by another man. He turned up on her doorstep asking for money for the gardening work which was never carried out. This time no money was exchanged.

The second man is described as tall, average build with a light coloured jumper and trousers.

Police have now issued an appeal for information following the incidents which happened between April 1 and April 10.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are keen to speak to with the two men in connection with the incident.

“This is a despicable crime targeting an elderly person in their own home and we would urge anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference number CR/9281/17, or any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”